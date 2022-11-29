Diesel prices set for big cut in December, but petrol to rise

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
SA motorists face a mixed bag in December, depending on what type of car they drive, with petrol prices looking set to rise and diesel prices due for a big cut.
Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month and there is more bad news for SA drivers. According to the latest data by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), on December 7 the retail price of 95 unleaded petrol is due to increase by 41c/l and 94 unleaded is set to rise 30c/l.
However, the prognosis for diesel car owners is positive. The price of high sulphur (500ppm) diesel will fall by R1.48/l and low-sulphur (50ppm) diesel by R1.42/l.
Illuminating paraffin is expected to drop by 41c.
These are estimates based on CEF data on Monday and it is still too early to accurately predict what lies ahead for December.
SA fuel prices are driven by the international price of petroleum products and the rand/dollar exchange rate. The Brent crude oil price has decreased from $98 to $84 since the beginning of November, while the rand has strengthened from R18 to R17 to the dollar over the same period.
The current retail price of 93 and 95 petrol inland is R22.57 and R22.87 R22.87/l, respectively. The wholesale prices of high sulphur diesel are R25.49 and R25.75 /l, respectively.
