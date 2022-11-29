Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in record Covid cases

Investors will be keeping a close eye on developments in China and Wednesday’s speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell

29 November 2022 - 19:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand headed below R17 to the dollar on Tuesday after China reported decline in Covid-19 cases and moved to stamp out protests over the country’s Zero-Covid policy.

Chinese health authorities reported 38,645 cases on Tuesday, down from a record daily high of 40,347 a day earlier, according to Reuters. The rise in cases in the world’s second-biggest economy had sparked fears about further restrictions that led to protests in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities at the weekend...

