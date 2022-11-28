Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Midfielder's super strike sends Brazilian fans into seventh heaven and lights up a dull match
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which invests the pensions of government employees, has committed to providing early-stage capital for the development of SA’s hydrogen value chain.
Africa’s largest state-run investment firm, which oversees about R2.548-trillion in assets, announced its “hydrogen investment strategy” on Monday, saying that it wanted to “leverage” the more than 200 hydrogen projects announced worldwide...
HYDROGEN ECONOMY
PIC buys into strategy to develop ‘fuel of the future’
