PIC buys into strategy to develop ‘fuel of the future’

28 November 2022 - 14:11 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 28 November 2022 - 23:11

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which invests the pensions of government employees, has committed to providing early-stage capital for the development of SA’s hydrogen value chain.

Africa’s largest state-run investment firm, which oversees about R2.548-trillion in assets, announced its “hydrogen investment strategy” on Monday, saying that it wanted to “leverage” the more than 200 hydrogen projects announced worldwide...

