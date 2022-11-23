Economy

Business confidence remains depressed in fourth quarter

A rebound in building confidence makes up for significant falls in wholesale and retail confidence

23 November 2022 - 20:48 Thuletho Zwane

Business confidence dipped in the final quarter of 2022, further highlighting the impact that insufficient electricity, poorly functioning ports and a failing railway network have on SA’s growth prospects.

After dipping from 42 to 39 in the third quarter, the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) slipped to 38 in the final quarter, with more than six out of 10 respondents saying they are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions...

