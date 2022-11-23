Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Business confidence dipped in the final quarter of 2022, further highlighting the impact that insufficient electricity, poorly functioning ports and a failing railway network have on SA’s growth prospects.
After dipping from 42 to 39 in the third quarter, the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) slipped to 38 in the final quarter, with more than six out of 10 respondents saying they are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions...
Business confidence remains depressed in fourth quarter
A rebound in building confidence makes up for significant falls in wholesale and retail confidence
