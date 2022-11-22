Economy

SARB indicator shows improved economic activity in September

The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow 0.4%

22 November 2022 - 14:11 Thuletho Zwane

Economic activity in September increased for the first time in three months, and by the most since May 2021, data from the SA Reserve Bank shows.

The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator released on Tuesday, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, shows that momentum in economic activity increased by 1.4% on a monthly basis, rebounding from a 2.3% fall the previous month...

