Paris-based organisation is more optimistic than the Treasury and Reserve Bank about private investment growth
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says it remains “more optimistic” about SA’s growth prospects as it expects private investment to rise as companies replace increasingly obsolete capital stock.
OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann said social transfers, better employment prospects and falling savings rates are expected to sustain private consumption in SA even in the face of high inflation and tighter financial conditions in 2023/2024...
Rise in private investment and household spending will boost SA growth — OECD
