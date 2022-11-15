Ford Africa boss hails start of Ranger production as milestone

Covid-19 cases in the world’s top crude importer continue to climb, sparking worries about lower fuel demand
The top polluter sees natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal, but Asian purchases will drain the cheapest gas from the global market, resulting in higher prices
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
The board more than halved the dividend for its 2022 financial year
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
After many Trump-backed candidates lost their races in the 2022 midterms, the scandal-plagued media personality is no longer a shoo-in for the GOP’s presidential nomination
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history
The launch of the new-generation Ford Ranger bakkie is a milestone in the local history of the Ford brand, which will celebrate its SA centenary next year, Ford Africa president Neale Hill said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the company’s Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant at the official start of production of the new vehicle — the result of a R15.8bn investment from the US parent company...
The launch of the new-generation Ford Ranger bakkie is a milestone in the local history of the Ford brand, which will celebrate its SA centenary next year, Ford Africa president Neale Hill said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the company’s Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant at the official start of production of the new vehicle — the result of a R15.8bn investment from the US parent company...
