Economy

Ford Africa boss hails start of Ranger production as milestone

Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after a special economic zone for component suppliers was created

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 18:34 DAVID FURLONGER

The launch of the new-generation Ford Ranger bakkie is a milestone in the local history of the Ford brand, which will celebrate its SA centenary next year, Ford Africa president Neale Hill said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the company’s Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant at the official start of production of the new vehicle — the result of a R15.8bn investment from the US parent company...

BL Premium

