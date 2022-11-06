Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Are you a glass-half-full or a glass-half-empty kind of person? Depending on your answer, you will be either delighted or dismayed at the state of the new-vehicle market.
Early this year, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby predicted that sales would rise 16.3% in 2022, returning the market to pre-Covid-19 levels a year earlier than anticipated. In 2019, 536,612 cars and commercial vehicles were sold; Kirby’s 2022 prediction was 540,000, up from 464,493 last year. ..
Forecasts vary amid flagging new-vehicle market
While sales outstripped those in 2021 nearly 20% at the start of the year, by end-October it was at 13.11% ahead of last year as hardships stacked up
