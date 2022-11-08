SAICE seeks answers in multibillion-rand tender awarded to Chinese firms

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Growth expected to continue in the short term after October records highest monthly sales in 40 years
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
The SA construction industry body has come out with guns blazing against the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) as it seeks answers behind the multibillion-rand tendering process that culminated in the selection of Chinese contractors at a time when the local construction industry was shrinking.
In an open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) on Tuesday requested details regarding the tender adjudication process and the criteria for which the foreign companies were successful in being awarded the projects...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAICE seeks answers in multibillion-rand tender awarded to Chinese firms
Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle
The SA construction industry body has come out with guns blazing against the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) as it seeks answers behind the multibillion-rand tendering process that culminated in the selection of Chinese contractors at a time when the local construction industry was shrinking.
In an open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) on Tuesday requested details regarding the tender adjudication process and the criteria for which the foreign companies were successful in being awarded the projects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.