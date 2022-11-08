×

National

SAICE seeks answers in multibillion-rand tender awarded to Chinese firms

Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 20:34 Andries Mahlangu

The SA construction industry body has come out with guns blazing against the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) as it seeks answers behind the multibillion-rand tendering process that culminated in the selection of Chinese contractors at a time when the local construction industry was shrinking.

In an open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SA Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) on Tuesday requested details regarding the tender adjudication process and the criteria for which the foreign companies were successful in being awarded the projects...

