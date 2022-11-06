Quality of government spending must be a priority, MPs told

This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
The group is in the ‘binding offer phase’ and expects an outcome in the first quarter of 2023
While sales outstripped those in 2021 nearly 20% at the start of the year, by end-October it was at 13.11% ahead of last year as hardships stacked up
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Police fire teargas to disperse thousands of people calling for Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
SA’s Brad Binder finishes second in season-ending thriller
The focus of government budgeting needs to shift from simply adding more money to line items to one that prioritises spending and improves its quality, the head of Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, told MPs on Friday.
“Increases in government spending have generally not translated to higher growth. Historical data suggests that prioritisation and quality of spending, rather than the amount, have a greater potential effect on growth. Fiscal policy should focus on quality rather than quantity of spending,” said Sishi...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Quality of government spending must be a priority, MPs told
Merely adding money to budgets of departments and state-owned entities will not help, says Treasury
The focus of government budgeting needs to shift from simply adding more money to line items to one that prioritises spending and improves its quality, the head of Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, told MPs on Friday.
“Increases in government spending have generally not translated to higher growth. Historical data suggests that prioritisation and quality of spending, rather than the amount, have a greater potential effect on growth. Fiscal policy should focus on quality rather than quantity of spending,” said Sishi...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.