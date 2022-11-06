×

National

Quality of government spending must be a priority, MPs told

Merely adding money to budgets of departments and state-owned entities will not help, says Treasury

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 18:17 Linda Ensor

The focus of government budgeting needs to shift from simply adding more money to line items to one that prioritises spending and improves its quality, the head of Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, told MPs on Friday.

“Increases in government spending have generally not translated to higher growth. Historical data suggests that prioritisation and quality of spending, rather than the amount, have a greater potential effect on growth. Fiscal policy should focus on quality rather than quantity of spending,” said Sishi...

