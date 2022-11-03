No room for slips as debt redemptions loom, SA warned

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
The government cannot afford to make fiscal mistakes given that it has huge quantities of debt maturing over the next few years, which it may struggle to extend or roll over if global financial markets continue to be risk averse, Standard Chartered says.
Standard Chartered head of research for Africa and the Middle East Razia Khan said the government would need to reassure investors on SA’s politics and its resolve to control public spending if it wanted to keep them on side to buy its longer-dated government bonds. If it gave in on public sector wage demands that would be taken badly by investors...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
No room for slips as debt redemptions loom, SA warned
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
The government cannot afford to make fiscal mistakes given that it has huge quantities of debt maturing over the next few years, which it may struggle to extend or roll over if global financial markets continue to be risk averse, Standard Chartered says.
Standard Chartered head of research for Africa and the Middle East Razia Khan said the government would need to reassure investors on SA’s politics and its resolve to control public spending if it wanted to keep them on side to buy its longer-dated government bonds. If it gave in on public sector wage demands that would be taken badly by investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.