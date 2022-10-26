×

Illegal car imports cost the taxman as much as R8bn

Kia MD Gary Scott says about 55,000 of the illegal imports slip into SA every year, more than the number of new vehicles sold every month

26 October 2022 - 05:10 David Furlonger

An estimated 440,000 illegally imported, used cars are travelling regularly on SA roads, costing the exchequer up to R8bn in lost taxes and posing a major risk to road safety, Kia SA MD Gary Scott said on Tuesday.

He blamed slack regulations for the fact that about 55,000 “grey” imports, as they are known, slip into SA each year. That’s more than the number of new vehicles sold every month...

