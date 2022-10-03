×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Dithering over EVs could cost SA its crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, Naamsa warns

Government is a year behind schedule on a report aiming to encourage the local EV industry, while companies in Europe, Asia and Africa are poaching SA automotive engineers

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 15:06 david fulonger
UPDATED 04 October 2022 - 14:50

SA’s diminishing status as the production hub of the African motor industry will shrink faster if government continues to dither on the local future of electric vehicles (EVs), says Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National  Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

He told a press conference on Monday the local industry was also experiencing a technical brain-drain, as motor companies in Europe, Asia and Africa poached SA automotive engineers to work on EV technologies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.