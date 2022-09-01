×

National

Return of Toyota and Chery adds oomph to vehicle sales

Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 14:06 David Furlonger
UPDATED 01 September 2022 - 23:02

An old stager and a newcomer added sheen to August’s new-vehicle sales, giving weight to the growing view that 2022 could outperform expectations.

Toyota SA, back in the manufacturing business after floods forced its Durban assembly plant to suspend operations in early April, and Chinese carmaker Chery both provided some extra oomph to a market described as “remarkably buoyant” by Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa...

