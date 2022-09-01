Market data including bonds and fuel prices
If he is re-elected, the former president, who suffered persecution, will boost ties with Africa
Department says details withheld due to ‘legal processes that might follow’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Insurer says inflationary pressures are increasing car-parts prices, resulting in higher claims payouts for vehicle accidents
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Kremlin-backed news channel RT is banned in the US and Europe — but winning friends in the developing world
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
An old stager and a newcomer added sheen to August’s new-vehicle sales, giving weight to the growing view that 2022 could outperform expectations.
Toyota SA, back in the manufacturing business after floods forced its Durban assembly plant to suspend operations in early April, and Chinese carmaker Chery both provided some extra oomph to a market described as “remarkably buoyant” by Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Return of Toyota and Chery adds oomph to vehicle sales
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
An old stager and a newcomer added sheen to August’s new-vehicle sales, giving weight to the growing view that 2022 could outperform expectations.
Toyota SA, back in the manufacturing business after floods forced its Durban assembly plant to suspend operations in early April, and Chinese carmaker Chery both provided some extra oomph to a market described as “remarkably buoyant” by Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.