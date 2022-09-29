×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Producer inflation moderates slightly in August

Reading marks ninth consecutive month of double-digit readings, according to Stats SA

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 12:11 Nico Gous

SA’s annual producer inflation moderated in August, though it was second-highest reading since the series began in 2013 as it marked the ninth consecutive month of double-digit readings, according to Stats SA.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, was up 16.6% year on year in August, below market forecasts of 17%. It moderated by 0.5% month on month compared with some estimates of an acceleration of 0.7%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.