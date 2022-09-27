×

Economy

Full-time employment plummets in second quarter

Unexpected decline flies in the face of government’s energy reforms aimed at encouraging job growth

27 September 2022 - 14:55 Thuletho Zwane

Employment in SA’s formal sector fell sharply in the second quarter, confounding expectations in the wake of the government’s recently announced energy reforms that are aimed at spurring economic growth.

Total employment in the formal non-agricultural sector dropped by 119,000 in the three months to end-June, largely as a result of declines in the community services, manufacturing, and trade sectors, which fell by 92,000, 13,000 and 2,000 respectively, according to Stats SA. ..

