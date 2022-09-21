×

Inflation eases from a 13-year high

A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August

21 September 2022 - 11:03 Thuletho Zwane

SA inflation eased slightly in August in line with economist sentiment that domestic inflation peaked at a 13-year high in July, after the war in Ukraine and pandemic-linked supply shortages sent food and fuel prices surging.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.6% in August, from 7.8% in July as a big drop in fuel inflation from 56.2% in July to 42.1% in August significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation. ..

