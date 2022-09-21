Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Fairholme Funds leads a group that says US government agencies shortchanged them $27bn in the financial engineering that has its roots in the 2008 mortgage meltdown
Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
SA inflation eased slightly in August in line with economist sentiment that domestic inflation peaked at a 13-year high in July, after the war in Ukraine and pandemic-linked supply shortages sent food and fuel prices surging.
Stats SA reported on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.6% in August, from 7.8% in July as a big drop in fuel inflation from 56.2% in July to 42.1% in August significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation. ..
Inflation eases from a 13-year high
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
SA inflation eased slightly in August in line with economist sentiment that domestic inflation peaked at a 13-year high in July, after the war in Ukraine and pandemic-linked supply shortages sent food and fuel prices surging.
Stats SA reported on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.6% in August, from 7.8% in July as a big drop in fuel inflation from 56.2% in July to 42.1% in August significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation. ..
