Economy

More rate hikes ahead despite slowing inflation

Global increases by central banks, persistent rand weakness and high domestic wage demands are likely to keep the Reserve Bank hawkish

21 September 2022 - 20:48 Thuletho Zwane

SA inflation slowed for the first time since January but economists warn that relentless rate hikes by international central banks, persistent rand weakness and higher domestic wage demands are likely to keep the Reserve Bank in a hawkish state of mind on Thursday when it makes its latest rate announcement.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.6% in August, declining from a 13-year high of 7.8% the previous month, after a big drop in fuel inflation. ..

