SA inflation slowed for the first time since January but economists warn that relentless rate hikes by international central banks, persistent rand weakness and higher domestic wage demands are likely to keep the Reserve Bank in a hawkish state of mind on Thursday when it makes its latest rate announcement.
Stats SA reported on Wednesday that inflation eased to 7.6% in August, declining from a 13-year high of 7.8% the previous month, after a big drop in fuel inflation. ..
More rate hikes ahead despite slowing inflation
