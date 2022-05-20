PODCAST | Up to 80% of monthly salary spent in five days, says FNB

Nsibande explains that SA consumers are under pressure at the moment, given an economy trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

This is against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank’s announcing its largest interest-rate hike in six years on Thursday.

The 50-basis-points increase to 4.75% came despite the Bank reducing its GDP growth forecast for 2022 to just 1.7%, from 2% at the March meeting, citing recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and Eskom power cuts.

The Bank upgraded its inflation forecast slightly to 5.9% for the year — just below the upper end of its target range — and said it would then slow to an average of 5% in 2023 and 4.7% in 2024. The fourth consecutive rate increase came as a spike in global inflation has prompted central banks from the US to India to hike borrowing costs.

Nsibande says interest rates are likely to keep rising, which adds to the impetus for well-planned finances particularly for those carrying some sort of debt. This is because salaried middle-income consumers with secured and unsecured credit, spend 30% of their income on average on unsecured credit and 35% on secured credit, he explained.

Topics of discussion include: items weighing on consumer spending at the moment; the growing threat of inflation and higher interest rates for consumers; planning finances to weather current economic headwinds; as well as balancing earnings growth versus savings.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.