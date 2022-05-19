Government is acting on electricity supply shortage, says Mantashe
Mineral resources & energy minister tells of renewable energy projects in the pipeline to add to supply
19 May 2022 - 18:00
The outcry that nothing is being done by the government to address the shortfall in electricity supply is not based on facts as there is more than 13,000MW in the pipeline, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said in parliament on Thursday.
Mantashe said the department is finalising additional request for proposals for issue this financial year for the procurement of 513MW of storage, 3,000MW of gas, 2,600MW of renewable energy under bid window 7 and 1,500MW of coal...
