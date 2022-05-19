Kganyago signals more ahead after biggest rate jump in six years
Bank can support workers by preventing inflation from eating into their incomes, governor says
19 May 2022 - 15:17
UPDATED 19 May 2022 - 23:43
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago prepared businesses and consumers for higher borrowing costs as he argued that monetary policy remains “accommodative” even after an increase in the repo rate that was the largest in six years.
The 50 basis points increase to 4.75% came despite the Bank reducing its GDP growth forecast for 2022 to just 1.7%, from 2% at the March meeting, citing recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and Eskom power cuts. One of the five monetary policy committee members voted for a 25 basis points increase...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now