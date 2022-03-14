Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Consumers are in for a bumpy Q2 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emile du Plessis, a behavioural economist at Standard Bank

14 March 2022 - 13:35 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Understanding how people make economic decisions during the current tough times is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emile du Plessis, a behavioural economist at Standard Bank. 

The discussion begins with a look at the area of behavioural economics. Du Plessis says this is, in essence, the study or science of understanding how people make economic decisions. 

To understand the pressures facing consumers, Du Plessis says South Africans are increasingly paying more for goods and services due to rising inflation. Headline inflation is projected at 4.8% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023, according to the National Treasury. Rising energy and fuel prices are expected to be key sources of inflationary pressure in the year ahead.

Join the discussion: 

Du Plessis focuses on supply and demand imbalances affecting the economy; understanding one’s individual inflation basket; softening the impact of inflation on budgets; and controlling costs . 

He explains how factors such as Covid-19, rising oil prices, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and interest rates are all working to influence how consumers are making decisions. He distinguishes between those working to survive and those working to maintain a certain lifestyle, explaining that low income households — with fewer savings and therefore less financial flexibility — are most susceptible to risks such as inflation. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economy reviving despite a darkening horizon

Data is expected to strengthen despite rising oil prices, interest rates and geopolitical tensions
Economy
22 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The Reserve Bank is not a plaything for political expediency

Politicians will choose whichever monetary policy will get them re-elected, but independent central banks must stick to their mandates
Opinion
21 hours ago

PODCAST | What the data says about SA’s economy

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Shergeran Naidoo, head of stakeholder engagement at BankservAfrica
Economy
2 days ago

PODCAST | Black gold: where does SA stand with oil at the moment?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Koketso Mano, an economist at FNB
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economy reviving despite a ...
Economy
2.
Economy shows signs of recovery, but blackouts ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | What the data says about SA’s economy
Economy
4.
Gauteng pumps R36bn into infrastructure projects ...
Economy
5.
SA logs largest current account surplus on record
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.