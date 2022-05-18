PODCAST | The unlawful cancellation of pension funds in SA

The unlawful cancellation of pension funds is focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tabitha Paine, attorney and acting head of legal at Open Secrets, together with Thomas Malokotsa from Unpaid Benefits Campaign (UBC).

In late 2021, Open Secrets and UBC, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, brought an application in the Gauteng High Court against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).



