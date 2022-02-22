Economy TAX COLLECTIONS Godongwana expected to deliver ‘good news’ budget, but economists urge caution Tax collections could come in as much as R200bn higher than estimated but economists warn the revenue overruns won’t last B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a “good news” budget that should enable the government to reduce its borrowing at least for this year, thanks to a commodity price windfall, which has seen tax collections run way ahead of budget estimates.

But economists warn that the revenue overruns won’t last and SA’s public finances are still not sustainable over the medium to long term without much faster rates of economic growth...