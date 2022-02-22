TAX COLLECTIONS
Godongwana expected to deliver ‘good news’ budget, but economists urge caution
Tax collections could come in as much as R200bn higher than estimated but economists warn the revenue overruns won’t last
22 February 2022 - 05:10
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present a “good news” budget that should enable the government to reduce its borrowing at least for this year, thanks to a commodity price windfall, which has seen tax collections run way ahead of budget estimates.
But economists warn that the revenue overruns won’t last and SA’s public finances are still not sustainable over the medium to long term without much faster rates of economic growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now