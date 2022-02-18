PODCAST | Financial markets as SA prepares for budget 2022

The state of financial markets as SA prepares for the 2022 national budgeton February 23 is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address, the discussion focuses on the state of financial markets as finance minister Enoch Godongwana gets ready to deliver his maiden full-year budget speech.



Join the discussion: