PODCAST | Financial markets as SA prepares for budget 2022

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness

18 February 2022 - 15:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The state of financial markets as SA prepares for the 2022 national budgeton February 23 is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness. 

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address, the discussion focuses on the state of financial markets as finance minister Enoch Godongwana gets ready to deliver his maiden full-year budget speech.

Join the discussion: 

Hove says Ramaphosa struck a positive note with business in his speech, which bodes well for investor sentiment. Execution on the promise of making the operating environment easier for businesses will be key.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

In addition to domestic factors, Hove highlights global pressures such as oil prices, inflation, interest rates and the potential Russia-Ukraine crisis as factors that investors and market players are keeping an eye on. 

Topics of discussion include: thoughts about President Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address; issues that market players are likely to be concerned about in the budget speech; the current state of financial markets — both local and international; global risks that have a possible impact on SA; and the continued pressure faced by consumers, particularly with rising oil prices. 

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

