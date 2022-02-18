WATCH: Will budget 2022 revive SA’s economy?

Economy

Business Day TV spoke to Deborah Tickle, Saica member and adjunct professor at UCT

18 February 2022 - 18:07 Business Day TV
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his inaugural national budget speech on February 23.

The budget, which aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities, comes at a time when SA’s economic recovery faces fresh challenges. Business Day TV spoke to Deborah Tickle, SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) member and adjunct professor at UCT, about what she expects from the speech.

