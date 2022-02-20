ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Godongwana’s maiden budget speech
20 February 2022 - 17:20
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech on Wednesday will give an indication of the strength of SA’s fiscal position and whether the country’s debt can be kept at sustainable levels.
Analysts will watch closely to get an idea of whether economic reforms might be introduced to spark much-needed economic growth. While President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need to accelerate structural reforms in his recent state of the nation address (Sona), it is unlikely that the government will embark on large-scale privatisation of state-owned entities or drastically cut the size of the public service...
