PODCAST | Ten budget speech predictions

Prediction 2: Corporate income tax reform

The Treasury is reforming corporate income tax. The goal of the reform is to create a tax policy environment that encourages broad-based economic growth that avoids complicated incentives for specific groups of taxpayers. Part of the objective is to reduce the accelerated depreciation with the corresponding benefit of reducing the CIT rate. Various amendments may be proposed to remove specific capital depreciation incentives available to specific types of taxpayers.

Prediction 3: No changes to the personal income tax and the maximum marginal tax rate

It is unlikely that the personal income tax rate will be increased. This source of government revenue is already negatively affected by emigration, unemployment, pay cuts and poor economic growth, and increased personal taxes will compound these problems. The maximum marginal rate is thus likely to remain unchanged at 45%.

Due to a recent rise in the inflation rate, the minister should announce some fiscal drag adjustments by reducing the tax tables and increasing the tax rebates that apply to individuals. Fiscal drag occurs when inflation or income growth move taxpayers into higher tax brackets without any governmental adjustment. This increases tax revenue without requiring the government to alter tax rates. This could be unsustainable for the lower-income brackets due to the rise of the inflation rate.

This adjustment should be significant across the whole tax base, but be less than inflation to assist in balancing the budget.

Prediction 4: Withholding tax on interest to increase?

SA, as is the norm globally, collects withholding taxes on income flows in the forms of dividends, interest and royalties paid to non-residents.

The possibility of increasing the withholding tax rate on dividends from the current 20% is low. There is a greater likelihood that the withholding tax on interest may be increased from the current 15% to 20%, especially given the perceived loss of tax revenue attributable to highly leveraged operations and previous announcements in this regard.

However, this requires a fine balancing act to keep SA attractive to foreign investors, while still collecting enough tax revenue.

Prediction 5: VAT will stay the same

It is unlikely that the VAT rate will increase. While VAT is a broad-based tax and even a 1% increase would collect a significant amount of revenue, this would only stunt economic growth and burden consumers who are already battling lockdown-induced retrenchments and salary cuts.

While the current rate of 15% is low in global and African terms, any VAT increase would lead to further calls for more products for consumers to be zero-rated. The extension of the zero-rated list detracts, often significantly, from the additional revenue that the rate increase would achieve.

Since VAT was introduced 30 years ago to replace sales tax, there have only been three rates. It was introduced at 10%, increased to 14% on April 1 1993, and to 15% on April 1 2018. There is scope to increase this rate and the minister could, as some other countries do, announce a new rate to be introduced in 2022 or 2023. This would give business and consumers alike the opportunity to plan for the increase.

The projections for tax revenue published for the medium-term budget, in November last year, also illustrate that VAT as a percentage of total tax revenue collected will increase 29%, up from an average of about 16%. While VAT revenue grows as the economy does, there must be a VAT increase in the next three or four years.

Prediction 6: Excise tax increases will be in line with inflation

The liquor industry, including the value chain, suffered greatly due to the alcohol bans during lockdown. The industry has called for excise tax not to increase at the same level as in the past (that is, higher than the inflation rate).

The response is that the excise is to reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products in the interest of health. Noting this stance and the fact that excise is a significant contributor to revenue and collections, we expect the trend to continue and an inflation-based increase can be expected.

Prediction 7: Fuel levy increases

We anticipate increases in the fuel levies and contributions to the Road Accident Fund will also be announced and will come into effect on April 1, despite record fuel prices at the pumps. This is likely to be at least 19c per litre for the fuel levy and an additional 9c per litre to the Road Accident Fund.

This is slightly above the inflation rate and will assist to increase the total revenue take. This is a tax that is easy to administer and any increase is less obvious than in other taxes.

Prediction 8: Digital device tax for TV licences

Technology allows access to television content on different devices, making the SABC TV licence model obsolete. One way to address this would be to introduce a levy on data to collect more revenue on this.

Prediction 9: Deemed exit tax on retirement fund interest on emigration

Last year, proposed changes were announced to impose a deemed exit tax on an individual’s interest in a retirement fund when the individual ceases to be an SA tax resident. These changes were withdrawn from the 2021 draft tax bill after public participation and a process of renegotiation of affected tax treaties is required. The minister is expected to announce the next steps in this regard.

Prediction 10: Retirement fund reform

There are proposals to allow members access to one-third of their to retirement fund savings while the two-thirds balance must be preserved for retirement. The tax consequences of these changes are still being developed and the budget should indicate the policy direction on this significant change to retirement funding.

Conclusion

There is much speculation regarding government’s treatment of the economy amid this tough fiscal environment, with the hope that the burden will not be shifted to citizens in the form of increased taxation.