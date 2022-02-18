Business Law Focus
PODCAST | Ten budget speech predictions
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Mmangaliso Nzimande, ENSafrica tax executive, on what is expected
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews tax executive from ENSafrica, Mmangaliso Nzimande, on what lies ahead in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s inaugural national budget speech on February 23.
With the government set to walk a tightrope between reining in spending and generating revenue, all while a mountain of serviceable debt hangs like a sword of Damocles overhead, the road ahead is steep.
Listen to the discussion here:
After almost two years since SA declared a state of disaster due to the Covid-19 pandemic the economic outlook for SA remains constrained. This is due to low economic growth, growing unemployment rates and mounting debt in recent years.
It has been worsened by the civil unrest in July last year that has affected business.
This outlook necessitates a carefully calculated approach to governmental revenue generation and maximising value spending.
As such, we expect the focus to be on stimulating economic growth and foreign direct investment by exercising restraint regarding taxation increases, especially on the corporate front.
Prediction 1: Corporate income tax rate unlikely to be reduced
Tito Mboweni announced in his February 2021 national budget that the current company tax rate of 28% should be reduced to a more acceptable level to stimulate growth and encourage local and foreign investment. He announced that the corporate income tax (CIT) rate will be reduced to 27% with effect for the year commencing on or after April 1 2022. However, after the recent legislative process to amend the taxation laws, it was noted that the reduction of the CIT rate must coincide with other legislative measures, such as the refinement of the interest limitation rules and the limitation to carry forward of assessed losses.
Though these amendments were introduced, the date on which the lower rate will apply still needs to be announced. The reduction of the CIT rate to 27% may only be announced in the 2023 budget speech.
The projections for tax revenue published for the medium-term budget speech in November last year illustrate that the CIT as a percentage of total tax revenue collected will decline to below 14%, from nearly 20%, which has been the average for the last 10 years.
Delays in implementing the reduction in the rate would be unfortunate, as lower tax payments will assist in ensuring the survival of companies that is imperative to job preservation and economic stimulation. Loss of employment directly affects personal income tax and VAT, two of the biggest contributors to the tax base. As such, companies must be given as much financial support as possible, starting with a decrease in their tax liability.
Prediction 2: Corporate income tax reform
The Treasury is reforming corporate income tax. The goal of the reform is to create a tax policy environment that encourages broad-based economic growth that avoids complicated incentives for specific groups of taxpayers. Part of the objective is to reduce the accelerated depreciation with the corresponding benefit of reducing the CIT rate. Various amendments may be proposed to remove specific capital depreciation incentives available to specific types of taxpayers.
Prediction 3: No changes to the personal income tax and the maximum marginal tax rate
It is unlikely that the personal income tax rate will be increased. This source of government revenue is already negatively affected by emigration, unemployment, pay cuts and poor economic growth, and increased personal taxes will compound these problems. The maximum marginal rate is thus likely to remain unchanged at 45%.
Due to a recent rise in the inflation rate, the minister should announce some fiscal drag adjustments by reducing the tax tables and increasing the tax rebates that apply to individuals. Fiscal drag occurs when inflation or income growth move taxpayers into higher tax brackets without any governmental adjustment. This increases tax revenue without requiring the government to alter tax rates. This could be unsustainable for the lower-income brackets due to the rise of the inflation rate.
This adjustment should be significant across the whole tax base, but be less than inflation to assist in balancing the budget.
Prediction 4: Withholding tax on interest to increase?
SA, as is the norm globally, collects withholding taxes on income flows in the forms of dividends, interest and royalties paid to non-residents.
The possibility of increasing the withholding tax rate on dividends from the current 20% is low. There is a greater likelihood that the withholding tax on interest may be increased from the current 15% to 20%, especially given the perceived loss of tax revenue attributable to highly leveraged operations and previous announcements in this regard.
However, this requires a fine balancing act to keep SA attractive to foreign investors, while still collecting enough tax revenue.
Prediction 5: VAT will stay the same
It is unlikely that the VAT rate will increase. While VAT is a broad-based tax and even a 1% increase would collect a significant amount of revenue, this would only stunt economic growth and burden consumers who are already battling lockdown-induced retrenchments and salary cuts.
While the current rate of 15% is low in global and African terms, any VAT increase would lead to further calls for more products for consumers to be zero-rated. The extension of the zero-rated list detracts, often significantly, from the additional revenue that the rate increase would achieve.
Since VAT was introduced 30 years ago to replace sales tax, there have only been three rates. It was introduced at 10%, increased to 14% on April 1 1993, and to 15% on April 1 2018. There is scope to increase this rate and the minister could, as some other countries do, announce a new rate to be introduced in 2022 or 2023. This would give business and consumers alike the opportunity to plan for the increase.
The projections for tax revenue published for the medium-term budget, in November last year, also illustrate that VAT as a percentage of total tax revenue collected will increase 29%, up from an average of about 16%. While VAT revenue grows as the economy does, there must be a VAT increase in the next three or four years.
Prediction 6: Excise tax increases will be in line with inflation
The liquor industry, including the value chain, suffered greatly due to the alcohol bans during lockdown. The industry has called for excise tax not to increase at the same level as in the past (that is, higher than the inflation rate).
The response is that the excise is to reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products in the interest of health. Noting this stance and the fact that excise is a significant contributor to revenue and collections, we expect the trend to continue and an inflation-based increase can be expected.
Prediction 7: Fuel levy increases
We anticipate increases in the fuel levies and contributions to the Road Accident Fund will also be announced and will come into effect on April 1, despite record fuel prices at the pumps. This is likely to be at least 19c per litre for the fuel levy and an additional 9c per litre to the Road Accident Fund.
This is slightly above the inflation rate and will assist to increase the total revenue take. This is a tax that is easy to administer and any increase is less obvious than in other taxes.
Prediction 8: Digital device tax for TV licences
Technology allows access to television content on different devices, making the SABC TV licence model obsolete. One way to address this would be to introduce a levy on data to collect more revenue on this.
Prediction 9: Deemed exit tax on retirement fund interest on emigration
Last year, proposed changes were announced to impose a deemed exit tax on an individual’s interest in a retirement fund when the individual ceases to be an SA tax resident. These changes were withdrawn from the 2021 draft tax bill after public participation and a process of renegotiation of affected tax treaties is required. The minister is expected to announce the next steps in this regard.
Prediction 10: Retirement fund reform
There are proposals to allow members access to one-third of their to retirement fund savings while the two-thirds balance must be preserved for retirement. The tax consequences of these changes are still being developed and the budget should indicate the policy direction on this significant change to retirement funding.
Conclusion
There is much speculation regarding government’s treatment of the economy amid this tough fiscal environment, with the hope that the burden will not be shifted to citizens in the form of increased taxation.
