ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing output to take centre stage

Unrest expected to have weighed on business confidence

09 August 2021 - 16:00 Andries Mahlangu

The production sectors of the economy will be the highlight of the week when Stats SA releases the manufacturing and mining data. These two pieces of data will give a snapshot into how the economy fared into the second quarter.

Manufacturing production is likely to have expanded 14.7% year on year in June after May’s 35.5%, according to the Bloomberg median estimate...

