Economy Absa PMI plunges to weakest level in 14 months Headline PMI suffered a record single month fall of almost 14 points in July, as it slid to 43.5 index points

The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to its lowest level in 14 months in July, highlighting the damaging effect of stricter lockdown restrictions associated with third wave of infections and the fallout of the recent violent protest on the manufacturing sector.

The headline PMI suffered a record single month decline of almost 14 points in July, as it slid to 43.5 index points, down from 57.4 in June...