Absa PMI plunges to weakest level in 14 months
Headline PMI suffered a record single month fall of almost 14 points in July, as it slid to 43.5 index points
02 August 2021 - 11:18
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to its lowest level in 14 months in July, highlighting the damaging effect of stricter lockdown restrictions associated with third wave of infections and the fallout of the recent violent protest on the manufacturing sector.
The headline PMI suffered a record single month decline of almost 14 points in July, as it slid to 43.5 index points, down from 57.4 in June...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.