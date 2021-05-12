Economy STABILISATION Commodity rally keeps SA’s budget hopes alive, says Ninety One Surging metal prices may see the rand strengthen to as much as R13/$ BL PREMIUM

The global commodity price rally has granted SA’s public finances, hit by the Covid-19 crisis and a lockdown that sent the economy into its biggest slump in a century, “a lifeline” and is likely to push the rand to its highest level since the middle of 2018, according to Ninety One.

Surging metal prices may see the rand, the best-performing emerging-market currency of 2021, strengthen to as much as R13/$, SA’s biggest listed asset manager said...