STABILISATION
Commodity rally keeps SA’s budget hopes alive, says Ninety One
Surging metal prices may see the rand strengthen to as much as R13/$
12 May 2021 - 05:09
The global commodity price rally has granted SA’s public finances, hit by the Covid-19 crisis and a lockdown that sent the economy into its biggest slump in a century, “a lifeline” and is likely to push the rand to its highest level since the middle of 2018, according to Ninety One.
Surging metal prices may see the rand, the best-performing emerging-market currency of 2021, strengthen to as much as R13/$, SA’s biggest listed asset manager said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now