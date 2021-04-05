Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sacci business confidence and manufacturing data lead the way Jitters over a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections continue to grip SA BL PREMIUM

A good indicator of how business is feeling and responding to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic will be one of the highlights this week. In addition, manufacturing data will give early signs of how the economy has fared in the first quarter of 2021.

Jitters over a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections continue to grip SA, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption over the Easter weekend...