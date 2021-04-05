ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Sacci business confidence and manufacturing data lead the way
Jitters over a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections continue to grip SA
05 April 2021 - 16:12
A good indicator of how business is feeling and responding to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic will be one of the highlights this week. In addition, manufacturing data will give early signs of how the economy has fared in the first quarter of 2021.
Jitters over a potential new wave of Covid-19 infections continue to grip SA, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to reimpose a ban on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption over the Easter weekend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now