Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Unpacking the reshuffle and what it means for SA and its economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes to the national executive including replacing the finance minister
06 August 2021 - 14:45
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Hattingh, deputy director of the Free Market Foundation, an economic research and policy think-tank.
After a week of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made sweeping changes to the national executive, including the replacement of finance minister Tito Mboweni with ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.