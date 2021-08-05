SA’s gender pay gap is not getting any better
The pay gap between men and women appears to have been exacerbated by Covid-19, research by PWC shows
05 August 2021 - 17:31
SA’s gender wage gap shows little sign of abating, with the Covid-19 pandemic entrenching pay and representation disparities between men and women in top jobs across the country’s JSE-listed boardrooms and businesses.
At SA’s largest firms, women in top leadership roles are earning 72c for every R1 earned by their male counterparts — or a median gender pay gap of 28% — according to research from advisory firm PwC released on Thursday...
