Economy Credit extension falls for fourth month in June amid business caution Loans and advances fell 0.54% from a year earlier in June, with corporate activity still subdued, even as demand from households remains robust

Loans and advances to the private sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in June, with corporate activity continuing to weigh due to uncertainty over SA’s economic prospects.

Private-sector credit extension fell 0.54% year on year in June, slightly worse than the 0.4% drop expected in the Trading Economics consensus, providing further confirmation that many SA businesses are more interested in reducing debt than betting on future growth...