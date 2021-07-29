Credit extension falls for fourth month in June amid business caution
Loans and advances fell 0.54% from a year earlier in June, with corporate activity still subdued, even as demand from households remains robust
29 July 2021 - 11:47
Loans and advances to the private sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in June, with corporate activity continuing to weigh due to uncertainty over SA’s economic prospects.
Private-sector credit extension fell 0.54% year on year in June, slightly worse than the 0.4% drop expected in the Trading Economics consensus, providing further confirmation that many SA businesses are more interested in reducing debt than betting on future growth...
