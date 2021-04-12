PODCAST | How have Sadc and East Africa performed during Covid-19?

Heading into lockdown, SA was already expected to grow at less than 1%, seeing a huge contraction brought about by Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns. Nel explains how neighbouring countries have performed, in the light of this apparent reliance on SA, focusing specifically on Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

Shifting to East Africa, Nel says the region has been resilient, having entered lockdowns with good growth prospects. For now, he expects that momentum to continue with faster growth projected for the region.

The discussion focuses on the economic performance of countries in the Sadc region, specifically Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique. It then looks at growth in East Africa, progress made in terms of vaccinations and an outlook for the two regions.

