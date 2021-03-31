PODCAST | Starbucks: turning a global brand into a popular SA one

Starbucks has 24 locations across SA.

Maizey details Starbucks SA’s recent partnership with Shoprite Checkers — which will see it rolling out smaller outlets of 20m² to 50m² as a “store within a store” at the grocery group’s new FreshX stores.

That said, the company does intend to keep its larger-format, flagship, stand-alone stores, such as its 490m² outlet in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

In addition, the company is investing in distributing its products through online delivery channels such as Mr D Food and Uber Eats.

The discussion focuses on the Rand Group’s decision to take over the Starbucks licence in SA, the company’s strategy to grow the business, trends in the local coffee market, as well as changes brought on by Covid-19 and its lockdowns.

