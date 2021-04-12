Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land is not the problem, it’s the shortage of skills

Salvation will not come from owning land, but from possessing skills that have value

12 April 2021 - 17:53
Picture: 123RF/HASLOO
Picture: 123RF/HASLOO

Carol Paton's most recent column refers ("Land matters. It is as simple and as complicated as that", April 8). We see a similar debate in the US, where the issue of reparations for slavery has gained political favour on the Capitol, which is now barricaded and kept safe by 5,000 National Guards to protect politicians from the electorate who elected them.

Paton must be reminded that apartheid was not a land acquisition exercise. That honour must go to the British mandarins under the influence of the Randlords, who wanted cheap labour and used the Land Act of 1913 to ensure blacks would be legally shanghaied into selling their labour underground.

Apartheid was merely an attempt at partitioning the country, like what took place in India in 1947, to give the Afrikaners protection from what they perceived would be their domination by blacks post 1945. The creators of apartheid honestly believed that giving islands of land based on tribal affiliations, and installing in each of these regions a black political officialdom, would be sufficient to create a middle class of black Africans that would continue to supply labour at a discount. We all know what that led to.

Assuming Paton is right, on what basis would the redress take place? How would this recompense be different to what took place in Zimbabwe, which is now sitting with 75% unemployment and, ironically, its largest income coming from remittances from its citizens working abroad at a discount to their real worth?

We as South Africans need to accept the reality that the problem with Africa is not a shortage of land — we actually have too much of it — but rather how to educate a population that has suffered more than 70 years of gross neglect of education delivery during both the apartheid years and now under ANC dominion.

The serious question is how do we provide the appropriate skills to the legions of uneducated citizen to equip them to become productive workers in the 21st century? Victor Hugo said it best: “He who opens a school door, closes a prison.”

Africans, like African Americans, need to leave their mental prisons and understand that their salvation will not come from owning land, but from possessing skills that have value.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as complicated as that

Access to land and all its contingent consequences is at the heart of the real politics of SA and must happen if we want a just society
Opinion
4 days ago

ANN BERNSTEIN: Expropriation Bill is not as bad as portrayed, but the crux lies in implementation

While the proposed legislation needs amendments, what matters is that officials understand the intention of the law
Opinion
22 hours ago

TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Political rhetoric to speed up land reform is not matched by action

We cannot afford decline and regression in redistributing land, yet this seems to be where we are heading
Opinion
5 hours ago

Land grabs in SA: The age-old game

Expropriation is hard-wired into the country’s DNA. It has led to centuries of violence, which suggests that any promise that a new law will be the ...
Features
4 days ago

Misuse of expropriation must be punishable, says think-tank

Centre for Development and Enterprise says a decline in the quality of governance in SA poses a risk to fair implementation
National
4 days ago

MOELETSI MBEKI: Nationalist rule keeps SA’s economic inequalities intact

Both Afrikaner and African elites fight for inclusion instead of restructuring the entire class system
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Rocketing JSE Alsi leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Expropriation Bill is not as bad ...
Opinion
4.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
5.
Graeme Bloch: a life of commitment and love
Opinion

Related Articles

XHANTI PAYI: SA’s productivity conundrum

Opinion

NEVA MAKGETLA: Which of our many economic ills must we tackle first?

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Cruel land policy echoes apartheid practices

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are SA’s vital milestones?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Roadmap to Apartheid should be widely broadcast

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation Bill not a silver bullet

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failure of government

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.