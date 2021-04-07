PODCAST | How latest electricity tariff hikes have hit consumer pockets

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the impact of recent electricity tariffs hikes on SA consumers.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rob Gwerengwe, CEO of the middle market segment at FNB.

The discussion begins with Gwerengwe explaining the effects of the recent 15% increase in electricity tariffs for the 2021/2022 financial year on consumers. His business unit caters to banking clients earning between R120,000 and R300,000.

