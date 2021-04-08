SA gets $1bn Covid-19 emergency loan from Brics Bank
The New Development Bank grants SA a second emergency loan in less than a year to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic
08 April 2021 - 13:23
SA has secured a $1bn (R14.5bn) emergency loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) — the multilateral finance institution established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) in 2014 — to help the country deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NDB’s board of directors approved the $1bn “Covid-19 emergency programme loan to support SA’s economic recovery from the pandemic”, according to a statement posted on the Shanghai-based lender’s website on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now