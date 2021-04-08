Economy SA gets $1bn Covid-19 emergency loan from Brics Bank The New Development Bank grants SA a second emergency loan in less than a year to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic BL PREMIUM

SA has secured a $1bn (R14.5bn) emergency loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) — the multilateral finance institution established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) in 2014 — to help the country deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NDB’s board of directors approved the $1bn “Covid-19 emergency programme loan to support SA’s economic recovery from the pandemic”, according to a statement posted on the Shanghai-based lender’s website on Thursday...