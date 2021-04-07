National / Health Zweli Mkhize calls on Africa to step up drug-making capacity Relying on other countries for medical supplies had hampered Africa’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Africa must urgently step up its capacity to manufacture diagnostic tests, medical equipment and vaccines if it is to avoid being last in line in the next global health emergency, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

Relying on other countries for medical supplies had hampered Africa’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and left many entirely dependent on international agencies such as the African Union and the World Health Organisation’s Access to Covid-19 Tools accelerator, he said...