Zweli Mkhize calls on Africa to step up drug-making capacity
Relying on other countries for medical supplies had hampered Africa’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2021 - 16:47
Africa must urgently step up its capacity to manufacture diagnostic tests, medical equipment and vaccines if it is to avoid being last in line in the next global health emergency, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Relying on other countries for medical supplies had hampered Africa’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and left many entirely dependent on international agencies such as the African Union and the World Health Organisation’s Access to Covid-19 Tools accelerator, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now