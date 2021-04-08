Economy AfCFTA will help stimulate economic recovery, says trade deputy Fikile Majola Opportunities abound across numerous sectors for SA businesses in continental free trade area agreement BL PREMIUM

Trade, industry & competition deputy minister Fikile Majola has called on SA businesses to take advantage of the continental free trade area agreement (AfCFTA), saying access to the continent’s population of more than 1-billion people will help create jobs and lead to economic recovery.

The AfCFTA, which came into effect in January, will create the largest free trade area in the world measured by the number of countries participating. A total of 54 out of 55 AU member states have signed the agreement seeking to connect 1.2-billion people across 55 countries that have a combined GDP valued at $3.4-trillion...