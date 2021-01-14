Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: Why the delay in free trade? If the continental plan is to succeed where other plans failed, it needs to prioritise inclusive growth BL PREMIUM

The preamble to the Lagos Plan of Action for the Economic Development of Africa, adopted by the Organisation of African Unity in 1980, describes the economic situation of Africa as follows: "Rather than result in an improvement in the economic situation of the continent, successive strategies have made it stagnate and become more susceptible than other regions to the economic and social crises suffered by the industrialised countries."

Sadly, the statement is as relevant today as it was 40-odd years ago, when it was drafted...