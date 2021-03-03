Economy ECONOMY Lurch in fuel price unlikely to fire up inflation Economists say price jump won’t lead to higher interest rates given the weak economy BL PREMIUM

SA’s petrol prices, which have jumped to their highest level since before the Covid-19 outbreak, won’t herald the start of inflationary pressures that may force the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates given the weak economy, economists said.

SA’s 95 octane inland retail petrol price, which has climbed 13% since the start of 2021 and is up 33% from its post-lockdown low in May 2020, rose 65c/l at midnight to R16.32, the first time it has risen above R16 since February 2020...