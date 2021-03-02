Upbeat Old Mutual predicts 5% GDP growth for SA in 2021
The investment group says 2021 will be SA’s comeback year as the recent budget speech marks a ‘fiscal turning point’ for the country
02 March 2021 - 17:58
Old Mutual Investment Group says 2021 will be SA’s “comeback year” with economic growth rebounding to 5% on the back of a global recovery that will support commodity prices and financial markets, ushering in a strong domestic recovery following last year's Covid-19 devastation.
The Cape Town-based group’s chief economist Johann Els described its projected economic growth for 2021, which compares to a 3.3% forecast by the Treasury, as the “bungee chord rebound effect” from 2020’s more than 7% GDP contraction...
