Price pressure from likes of electricity set to keep rates on hold News of a double-digit tariff hike came ahead of January CPI data showing inflation ticked up marginally for the first time since October

Though inflation is expected to remain contained during the course of 2021, rising price pressures from items such as electricity are emerging and are likely to justify the SA Reserve Bank staying put on rates, according to economists.

On Tuesday the national energy regulator announced that — after a series of legal challenges from power utility Eskom — electricity prices were set to rise 15.63% at the start of April. ..