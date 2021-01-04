National

SA fuel prices kick off 2021 with a hike

Cost of petrol and diesel will rise on Wednesday, but prices are still lower than they were a year ago

04 January 2021 - 11:46 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5

Petrol and diesel prices will increase on Wednesday, tracking rising international prices, which offset the benefits of a firmer rand against the dollar.

The price of 93 octane petrol sold inland will rise 43c a litre and that of 95 petrol will increase by 40c. Diesel prices will rise by between 54c and 55c depending on the sulphur content.

A litre of 93 petrol will retail for R14.69 and 95 petrol will sell for R14.86. A year ago, the retail price of 93 petrol was R15.84 and 95 was R16.16.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review,” the department of mineral resources & energy said on Monday.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 55c a litre more but liquefied petroleum gas will fall by 44c/kg.

“The rand has continued to advance against the US dollar, which is a pleasing outcome considering the severe beating the currency took earlier in [2020]. But even the currency’s ongoing strength has not been enough to contain oil’s march back towards its pre-Covid-19 price levels,” the Automobile Association of SA said.

“While SA fuel prices are well off their record highs, the country’s economy is in a fragile state, and any shocks to international oil prices or the rand-dollar exchange rate could hurt fuel users badly,” it said.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Sasol wraps up $404m Gemini sale and repays debt

SA’s biggest chemicals and energy company concludes its Gemini sale in the US and puts money into repaying near-term debt
Companies
7 hours ago

Expect fuel prices to go up in new year, says AA

Oil’s march back to pre-Covid-19 levels cited
National
5 days ago

Fuel supply secure for the festive season

A third of SA’s clean fuel production is out for the count, but industry experts expect tanks will be full this holiday season
National
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA in scramble for Covid-19 vaccine
National / Health
2.
Leading scientists slam government inaction amid ...
National / Health
3.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation ...
National
4.
READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address ...
National
5.
Land Bank posts R2.8bn loss as AG blasts ...
National

Related Articles

Energy department to assess supply after fire shuts down Engen refinery in ...

National

Surge in fuel imports batters SA’s shrinking refining industry

National

‘Myths’ about electric cars in report leave Aston Martin red-faced

Companies / Industrials

South Africans are buying anything but electric vehicles

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.