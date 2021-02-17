Consumer inflation accelerated slightly in January, driven by higher food prices and services costs, but came in below expectations.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, rose to 3.2% in January, from 3.1% in December, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

The median forecast of 17 analysts polled by Bloomberg was for a rise of 3.3%.

Stats SA’s miscellaneous goods and services category, which covers, among other things, insurance, saw a 6.5% rise year on year, contributing one percentage point to the headline figure.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.4% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the headline figure.

Housing and utilities increased by 2.6% year on year, and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point.