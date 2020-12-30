Expect fuel prices to go up in new year, says AA

Fuel prices are expected to rise steeply in January.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The rand has continued to advance against the dollar, which is a pleasing outcome considering the severe beating the currency took earlier in the year. But even the currency’s ongoing strength has not been enough to contain oil’s march back towards its pre-Covid-19 price levels,” said the AA.

“The outcome is steep increases across the board.”

Petrol is set to rise by up to 43c a litre, and diesel and illuminating paraffin by 55c, it predicted.

The AA noted that the rand’s daily exchange rate dipped near R14.50 to the dollar during December, with the average exchange rate hovering near R15.