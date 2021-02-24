2021 budget
Tito Mboweni toughs it out to ease debt crisis
There's reason for hope, says finance minister
24 February 2021 - 23:11
A revenue windfall, improved growth projections and a firm commitment to hold the line on wage increases for public servants enabled finance minister Tito Mboweni to deliver a much improved fiscal picture and a budget that was celebrated by the markets.
While the country still faces a real risk of a sovereign debt crisis if it does not arrest the rising trajectory of debt, which is among the fastest in the world, the improved metrics will make it possible to borrow less over the next three years. The Treasury said that it now hopes the debt-to-GDP ratio will peak at 88.9% in 2025/2026, against projections six months ago for the ratio to reach 95.3%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now